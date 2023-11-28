The Brooklyn Nets (8-8) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Nets won on Sunday 118-109 over the Bulls. Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 6.5 10.8 6.7 Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 26.9 3.8 2.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 5.8 2.3 3.2 Nicolas Claxton C Out Ankle 12.3 8.3 1.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet

