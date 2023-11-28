Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) host the Toronto Raptors (8-9) at Barclays Center on November 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES, SportsNet

Nets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fourth.

The 115.3 points per game the Nets average are only 2.9 more points than the Raptors allow (112.4).

Brooklyn has a 3-6 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets are putting up 111.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (119.7).

Brooklyn is surrendering 109.4 points per game this year at home, which is 11.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (121.1).

When playing at home, the Nets are draining 0.6 fewer treys per game (15.3) than in road games (15.9). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to on the road (41.9%).

Nets Injuries