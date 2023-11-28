Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikal Bridges, Scottie Barnes and others in the Brooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors matchup at Barclays Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 21.8 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (23.5).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.1-point scoring average is 2.4 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Barnes' 19 points per game are 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 9.1 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (7.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +104) 0.5 (Over: -189)

Pascal Siakam's 20 points per game average is 0.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (6.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Siakam has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

