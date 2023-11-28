Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) and the Toronto Raptors (8-9) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Raptors' Scottie Barnes as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on YES and SportsNet.

How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, SportsNet

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were victorious in their most recent game against the Bulls, 118-109, on Sunday. Spencer Dinwiddie was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 24 5 7 1 0 3 Royce O'Neale 20 9 4 1 0 6 Lonnie Walker IV 20 1 0 2 0 6

Nets vs Raptors Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is putting up 21.8 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Dinwiddie posts 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Lonnie Walker IV's numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 22.6 6.2 3.9 1.2 0.4 2.1 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.9 4.1 6.5 0.5 0.2 2.2 Lonnie Walker IV 16.1 2.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 3.1 Cameron Johnson 12.2 4.4 2.4 0.8 0.1 2.1 Royce O'Neale 8.1 5.0 3.0 0.8 0.8 2.5

