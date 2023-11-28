Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - November 28
Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) and the Toronto Raptors (8-9) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Raptors' Scottie Barnes as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on YES and SportsNet.
How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES, SportsNet
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets' Last Game
The Nets were victorious in their most recent game against the Bulls, 118-109, on Sunday. Spencer Dinwiddie was their top scorer with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|24
|5
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Royce O'Neale
|20
|9
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Lonnie Walker IV
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nets vs Raptors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges is putting up 21.8 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
- Dinwiddie posts 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Lonnie Walker IV's numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Bridges, Barnes and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|22.6
|6.2
|3.9
|1.2
|0.4
|2.1
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|14.9
|4.1
|6.5
|0.5
|0.2
|2.2
|Lonnie Walker IV
|16.1
|2.9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|3.1
|Cameron Johnson
|12.2
|4.4
|2.4
|0.8
|0.1
|2.1
|Royce O'Neale
|8.1
|5.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.8
|2.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.