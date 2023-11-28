Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 25, Claxton posted 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 112-97 win versus the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Claxton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 Assists -- 1.7 PRA -- 22.3 PR -- 20.6



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Raptors

Claxton has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 4.0% and 5.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nets rank 26th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Raptors allow 25.4 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 26 15 10 0 0 6 1 12/2/2022 31 15 9 1 0 3 0 11/23/2022 30 14 12 3 0 4 1 10/21/2022 34 19 11 0 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.