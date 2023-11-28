New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Onondaga County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westhill Senior High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
