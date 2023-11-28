There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature Patriot squads. That includes the Boston University Terriers versus the Colorado Buffaloes.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Hofstra Pride at Army Black Knights 5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drexel Dragons at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Bucknell Bison 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Boston University Terriers at Colorado Buffaloes 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 Pac-12 Network

