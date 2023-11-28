RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Barrett posted nine points in a 116-113 loss versus the Suns.

Below, we look at Barrett's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 19.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 25.9 PR -- 23.4 3PM 1.5 2.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Barrett has made 6.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.2 points per contest.

The Hornets are the 13th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.7 rebounds per game.

The Hornets give up 27.7 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 26 15 3 3 1 0 1 11/12/2023 31 24 4 2 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.