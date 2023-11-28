New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Saratoga County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Averill Park High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
