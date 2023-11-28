Tuesday's contest at MVP Arena has the Siena Saints (2-1) taking on the Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Siena, who are favored by our model.

The Saints head into this matchup after an 85-79 loss to Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Siena vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 66, Merrimack 58

Other MAAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Siena Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Saints put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) last season while giving up 63.8 per outing (166th in college basketball). They had a +132 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

In conference games last year, Siena scored more points per contest (69.8) than its overall average (67.9).

The Saints scored 71.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

Siena surrendered 62.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.0 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.