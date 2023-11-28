The Merrimack Warriors (1-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Siena Saints (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at MVP Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena vs. Merrimack Scoring Comparison

  • The Warriors' 48.8 points per game are 17.2 fewer points than the 66 the Saints allow to opponents.
  • The Saints record 69.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 63.8 the Warriors allow.
  • When Siena totals more than 63.8 points, it is 1-1.
  • When Merrimack gives up fewer than 69.3 points, it is 1-4.
  • The Saints shoot 40.7% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Warriors allow defensively.
  • The Warriors make 33.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Saints' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Binghamton W 73-64 Binghamton University Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Dartmouth W 56-49 Edward Leede Arena
11/19/2023 Pennsylvania L 85-79 MVP Arena
11/28/2023 Merrimack - MVP Arena
12/2/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena
12/7/2023 Fordham - MVP Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.