The Merrimack Warriors (1-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Siena Saints (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at MVP Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Merrimack Scoring Comparison

The Warriors' 48.8 points per game are 17.2 fewer points than the 66 the Saints allow to opponents.

The Saints record 69.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 63.8 the Warriors allow.

When Siena totals more than 63.8 points, it is 1-1.

When Merrimack gives up fewer than 69.3 points, it is 1-4.

The Saints shoot 40.7% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Warriors allow defensively.

The Warriors make 33.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Saints' defensive field-goal percentage.

