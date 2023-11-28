How to Watch the Siena vs. Merrimack Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (1-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Siena Saints (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at MVP Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena vs. Merrimack Scoring Comparison
- The Warriors' 48.8 points per game are 17.2 fewer points than the 66 the Saints allow to opponents.
- The Saints record 69.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 63.8 the Warriors allow.
- When Siena totals more than 63.8 points, it is 1-1.
- When Merrimack gives up fewer than 69.3 points, it is 1-4.
- The Saints shoot 40.7% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Warriors allow defensively.
- The Warriors make 33.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Saints' defensive field-goal percentage.
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Binghamton
|W 73-64
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|W 56-49
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/19/2023
|Pennsylvania
|L 85-79
|MVP Arena
|11/28/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/7/2023
|Fordham
|-
|MVP Arena
