Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time on the court, a 118-109 win over the Bulls, Dinwiddie put up 24 points and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Dinwiddie's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.1 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.1 Assists 7.5 6.3 6.5 PRA -- 24.1 25.5 PR -- 17.8 19 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.2



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Raptors

Dinwiddie has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 11.2% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.

Giving up 112.4 points per contest, the Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.4 makes per contest, 13th in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 28 15 2 7 3 0 0 11/4/2022 38 21 1 7 3 0 2

