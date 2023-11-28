Suffolk County, New York has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28

4:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Westhampton Beach, NY

Westhampton Beach, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School at Walt Whitman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28

4:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sachem High School East at Center Moriches High School