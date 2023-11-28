New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Suffolk County, New York has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Westhampton Beach Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sachem High School East at Center Moriches High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Center Moriches, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.