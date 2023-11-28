How to Watch Syracuse vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
Syracuse Stats Insights
- This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Syracuse is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Orange sit at 117th.
- The Orange average 78.2 points per game, 11 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.
- When Syracuse puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 4-0.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse put up 76.5 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Orange surrendered 4.5 fewer points per game (71) than on the road (75.5).
- When playing at home, Syracuse sunk 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.1) than in road games (6.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (36.6%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tennessee
|L 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 76-57
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Chaminade
|W 105-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
