The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse Stats Insights

This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Syracuse is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Orange sit at 117th.

The Orange average 78.2 points per game, 11 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.

When Syracuse puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse put up 76.5 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Orange surrendered 4.5 fewer points per game (71) than on the road (75.5).

When playing at home, Syracuse sunk 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.1) than in road games (6.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (36.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule