The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Syracuse Stats Insights

  • This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • Syracuse is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Orange sit at 117th.
  • The Orange average 78.2 points per game, 11 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.
  • When Syracuse puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 4-0.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse put up 76.5 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Orange surrendered 4.5 fewer points per game (71) than on the road (75.5).
  • When playing at home, Syracuse sunk 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.1) than in road games (6.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Tennessee L 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Gonzaga L 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Chaminade W 105-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 LSU - JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell - JMA Wireless Dome

