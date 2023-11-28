Syracuse vs. LSU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. LSU matchup in this article.
Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Syracuse vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|150.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|150.5
|-118
|-102
Syracuse vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Syracuse is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- This season, games featuring the Orange have gone over the point total twice.
- LSU has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Syracuse is 53rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (92nd).
- Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
