The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. LSU matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Syracuse vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline LSU Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-1.5) 150.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-1.5) 150.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Syracuse vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Syracuse is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
  • This season, games featuring the Orange have gone over the point total twice.
  • LSU has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
  • In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • Syracuse is 53rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (92nd).
  • Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

