The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Syracuse vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Syracuse vs. LSU Betting Trends

Syracuse is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

This season, games featuring the Orange have gone over the point total twice.

LSU has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Syracuse is 53rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (92nd).

Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

