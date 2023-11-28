Tuesday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (4-2) and the LSU Tigers (4-2) at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Syracuse taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 28.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 76, LSU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-5.1)

Syracuse (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Syracuse has gone 0-5-0 against the spread, while LSU's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Orange have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 78.2 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball while giving up 71.5 per outing to rank 189th in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential overall.

Syracuse comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It is recording 35.0 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.3 per outing.

Syracuse makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Orange average 91.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (235th in college basketball), and give up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball).

Syracuse has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (75th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.5 (37th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.