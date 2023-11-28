The LSU Tigers (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome as only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Syracuse vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -1.5 150.5

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Syracuse and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 total points.

Syracuse has had an average of 149.7 points in its games this season, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Orange have a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Syracuse has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Orange have entered three games this season favored by -110 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Syracuse.

Syracuse vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 3 60% 78.2 155.9 71.5 138.7 152.9 LSU 2 33.3% 77.7 155.9 67.2 138.7 139.8

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The 78.2 points per game the Orange average are 11 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).

When Syracuse totals more than 67.2 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Syracuse vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 0-5-0 0-3 2-3-0 LSU 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

Syracuse vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse LSU 11-7 Home Record 10-8 5-6 Away Record 0-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

