The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wagner Stats Insights

Wagner has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.6% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 175th.

The Seahawks' 63 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wagner scored 63.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 62.2.

At home, the Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.5.

At home, Wagner made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner Upcoming Schedule