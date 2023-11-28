How to Watch Wagner vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wagner vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wagner Stats Insights
- Wagner has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.6% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 175th.
- The Seahawks' 63 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wagner scored 63.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 62.2.
- At home, the Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.5.
- At home, Wagner made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|L 69-53
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|W 64-51
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.