The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Wagner vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wagner Stats Insights

  • Wagner has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.6% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 175th.
  • The Seahawks' 63 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wagner scored 63.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 62.2.
  • At home, the Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.5.
  • At home, Wagner made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (30.2%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Rhode Island L 69-53 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/18/2023 @ Seton Hall L 72-51 Prudential Center
11/25/2023 NJIT W 64-51 Spiro Sports Center
11/28/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex

