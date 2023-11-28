Tuesday's game that pits the Providence Friars (5-1) against the Wagner Seahawks (2-3) at Amica Mutual Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-56 in favor of Providence, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wagner vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Wagner vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 75, Wagner 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-19.2)

Providence (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 131.2

Providence has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Wagner, who is 1-1-0 ATS. None of the Friars' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Seahawks' games have gone over.

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +7 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.0 points per game (346th in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

The 31.8 rebounds per game Wagner accumulates rank 241st in the nation, 5.6 fewer than the 37.4 its opponents grab.

Wagner makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (247th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 per game its opponents make, at a 26.8% rate.

Wagner has committed 4.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.2 (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (190th in college basketball).

