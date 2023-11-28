The Wagner Seahawks (1-2) meet the Providence Friars (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Wagner vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Wagner vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 63.1 348th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 61.7 13th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 32.5 126th 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th 70th 14.6 Assists 12.1 264th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

