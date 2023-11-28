Wagner vs. Providence November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (1-2) meet the Providence Friars (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Wagner vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Wagner Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wagner vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|61.7
|13th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
