The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after losing three road games in a row. The Friars are heavy favorites by 21.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 125.5.

Wagner vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -21.5 125.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Wagner has had an average of 124.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Providence has had less success against the spread than Wagner this season, sporting an ATS record of 2-3-0, compared to the 1-1-0 mark of Wagner.

Wagner vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 5 100% 74.7 137.7 64.7 126.3 145.9 Wagner 1 50% 63.0 137.7 61.6 126.3 131.5

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow to opponents.

Wagner vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 2-3-0 0-0 0-5-0 Wagner 1-1-0 0-0 1-1-0

Wagner vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Wagner 15-2 Home Record 8-4 6-6 Away Record 6-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

