New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Westchester County, New York and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sacred Heart High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Yonkers, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School at Greenville Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greenville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.