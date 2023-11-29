How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Albany (NY) has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Great Danes are the 103rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 264th.
- The 75 points per game the Great Danes average are 8.8 more points than the Terriers allow (66.2).
- Albany (NY) has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Albany (NY) posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Great Danes gave up 6.1 fewer points per game (71.8) than away from home (77.9).
- At home, Albany (NY) made 1.7 fewer treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (8.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 85-82
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|W 62-59
|Cool Insuring Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Siena
|W 86-51
|MVP Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston University
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|SUNY-Potsdam
|-
|SEFCU Arena
