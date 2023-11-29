The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Albany (NY) has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Great Danes are the 103rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 264th.

The 75 points per game the Great Danes average are 8.8 more points than the Terriers allow (66.2).

Albany (NY) has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

At home, the Great Danes gave up 6.1 fewer points per game (71.8) than away from home (77.9).

At home, Albany (NY) made 1.7 fewer treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (8.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

