The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Great Danes make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Albany (NY) has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Great Danes are the 103rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 264th.
  • The 75 points per game the Great Danes average are 8.8 more points than the Terriers allow (66.2).
  • Albany (NY) has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Albany (NY) posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Great Danes gave up 6.1 fewer points per game (71.8) than away from home (77.9).
  • At home, Albany (NY) made 1.7 fewer treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (8.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 85-82 M&T Bank Arena
11/21/2023 Army W 62-59 Cool Insuring Arena
11/26/2023 @ Siena W 86-51 MVP Arena
11/29/2023 Boston University - SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 Dartmouth - SEFCU Arena
12/5/2023 SUNY-Potsdam - SEFCU Arena

