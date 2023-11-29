The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Albany (NY) Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Albany (NY) (-8.5) 140.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Albany (NY) (-7.5) 140.5 -375 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Great Danes' five games have gone over the point total.

Boston University has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Terriers games have gone over the point total just once this year.

