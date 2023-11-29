Wednesday's contest between the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) and the Boston University Terriers (2-4) at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Albany (NY) squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 74, Boston University 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-8.7)

Albany (NY) (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Albany (NY) has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Boston University, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Great Danes have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terriers have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 75.0 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball while giving up 76.3 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball) and have a -8 scoring differential overall.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Albany (NY) averages rank 97th in the nation, and are 4.0 more than the 31.5 its opponents record per outing.

Albany (NY) hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (5.0). It is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (191st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.9%.

The Great Danes average 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (254th in college basketball), and give up 92.4 points per 100 possessions (241st in college basketball).

Albany (NY) has committed 2.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (214th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (321st in college basketball).

