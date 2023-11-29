Albany (NY) vs. Boston University November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) will face the Boston University Terriers (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boston University Top Players (2022-23)
- Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Albany (NY) Rank
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|292nd
|67.3
|Points Scored
|67.1
|298th
|316th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
