The Boston University Terriers (2-4) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -8.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY) and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in three of five games this season.

The average total in Albany (NY)'s games this year is 151.3, 9.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Great Danes are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Albany (NY) won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Great Danes have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Albany (NY) has a 77.8% chance to win.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 3 60% 75.0 139.3 76.3 142.5 144.5 Boston University 1 25% 64.3 139.3 66.2 142.5 138.3

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The 75.0 points per game the Great Danes put up are 8.8 more points than the Terriers allow (66.2).

Albany (NY) is 3-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Boston University 1-3-0 0-3 1-3-0

Albany (NY) vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Boston University 5-6 Home Record 9-4 2-16 Away Record 6-11 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

