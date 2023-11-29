Can we count on Alexis Lafreniere lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

  • In seven of 20 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Lafreniere has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 18.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 24:12 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:08 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

