Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 29?
Can we count on Alexis Lafreniere lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafreniere stats and insights
- In seven of 20 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lafreniere has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 18.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Lafreniere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|24:12
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|14:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
