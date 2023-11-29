Alexis Lafreniere will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Lafreniere's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Lafreniere has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:43 on the ice per game.

In seven of 20 games this season, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lafreniere has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lafreniere has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 12 Points 3 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

