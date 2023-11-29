The Army Black Knights (0-6) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Christl Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Christl Arena in West Point, New York

ESPN+

This season, the Black Knights have a 36.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.0% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Blue Devils' opponents have knocked down.

The Blue Devils are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Black Knights sit at 309th.

The Black Knights put up 12.6 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Blue Devils give up (70.6).

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Army scored 74.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Black Knights were better in home games last season, allowing 66.7 points per game, compared to 72.4 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Army performed worse at home last year, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 38.1% percentage in road games.

