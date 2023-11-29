The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) travel to face the Army Black Knights (0-6) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Trends

Army has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Black Knights games have gone over the point total.

Cent. Conn. St. has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Blue Devils games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.