Wednesday's contest that pits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) versus the Army Black Knights (0-6) at Christl Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Cent. Conn. St.. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 68, Army 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-0.3)

Cent. Conn. St. (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.4

Army has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Cent. Conn. St.'s ATS record this season is 1-3-0. A total of two out of the Black Knights' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Blue Devils' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 58 points per game (357th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (118th in college basketball).

Army pulls down 29.8 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Army hits 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8 (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Black Knights rank 353rd in college basketball with 79.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 230th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Army has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (202nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.