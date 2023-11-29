The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) play the Army Black Knights (0-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Christl Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Army Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Mann: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Army Rank Army AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank 141st 73.1 Points Scored 66.0 318th 191st 70.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.9 238th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 186th 12.9 Assists 12.9 186th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

