Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) play the Army Black Knights (0-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Christl Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Army Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Mann: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)
- Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Army Rank
|Army AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|66.0
|318th
|191st
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
