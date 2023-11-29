Army vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Army Black Knights (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Christl Arena as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.
Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: West Point, New York
- Venue: Christl Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Army
|-2.5
|132.5
Army Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Army and its opponents have combined to total more than 132.5 points.
- Army has an average total of 125.3 in its outings this year, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Black Knights have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Army will play as the favorite for the first time this season.
- The Black Knights have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -150 moneyline set for this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Army has a 60% chance to win.
Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Army
|2
|33.3%
|58
|130.4
|67.3
|137.9
|136.2
|Cent. Conn. St.
|3
|75%
|72.4
|130.4
|70.6
|137.9
|141
Additional Army Insights & Trends
- The Black Knights score 12.6 fewer points per game (58) than the Blue Devils give up (70.6).
Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Army
|3-3-0
|0-0
|2-4-0
|Cent. Conn. St.
|1-3-0
|1-2
|2-2-0
Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Army
|Cent. Conn. St.
|10-5
|Home Record
|6-7
|7-8
|Away Record
|4-14
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.7
|72.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
