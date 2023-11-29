The Army Black Knights (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Christl Arena as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: West Point, New York

Venue: Christl Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Army -2.5 132.5

Army Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Army and its opponents have combined to total more than 132.5 points.

Army has an average total of 125.3 in its outings this year, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Black Knights have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Army will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Black Knights have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -150 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Army has a 60% chance to win.

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Army 2 33.3% 58 130.4 67.3 137.9 136.2 Cent. Conn. St. 3 75% 72.4 130.4 70.6 137.9 141

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights score 12.6 fewer points per game (58) than the Blue Devils give up (70.6).

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Army 3-3-0 0-0 2-4-0 Cent. Conn. St. 1-3-0 1-2 2-2-0

Army vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Army Cent. Conn. St. 10-5 Home Record 6-7 7-8 Away Record 4-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

