Can we anticipate Artemi Panarin lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

In nine of 20 games this season, Panarin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Red Wings this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus 10 assists.

Panarin averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:15 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 17:05 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 22:24 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 28:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:10 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:32 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:31 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

