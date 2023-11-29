Artemi Panarin Game Preview: Rangers vs. Red Wings - November 29
The New York Rangers, with Artemi Panarin, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Does a bet on Panarin interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Artemi Panarin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)
Panarin Season Stats Insights
- Panarin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In nine of 20 games this year Panarin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 17 of 20 games this season, Panarin has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.
- In 15 of 20 games this season, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- There is a 62.5% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Panarin Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|20
|Games
|4
|29
|Points
|5
|11
|Goals
|1
|18
|Assists
|4
