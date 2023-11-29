The New York Rangers, with Artemi Panarin, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Does a bet on Panarin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Artemi Panarin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is +1.

In nine of 20 games this year Panarin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 17 of 20 games this season, Panarin has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 20 games this season, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 29 Points 5 11 Goals 1 18 Assists 4

