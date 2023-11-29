The Colgate Raiders (3-3) square off against the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Binghamton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 266th.
  • The Bearcats' 74.3 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 66.7 the Raiders give up to opponents.
  • Binghamton has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.5.
  • At home, the Bearcats conceded 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Binghamton sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Marist W 82-59 Binghamton University Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart L 89-75 William H. Pitt Center
11/25/2023 Army W 75-68 Binghamton University Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Le Moyne - Binghamton University Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.