How to Watch Binghamton vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colgate Raiders (3-3) square off against the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
- UMass-Lowell vs Stonehill (4:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Dartmouth vs Vermont (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston University vs Albany (NY) (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Maine vs Holy Cross (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Binghamton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 266th.
- The Bearcats' 74.3 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 66.7 the Raiders give up to opponents.
- Binghamton has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.5.
- At home, the Bearcats conceded 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
- Beyond the arc, Binghamton sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Marist
|W 82-59
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 89-75
|William H. Pitt Center
|11/25/2023
|Army
|W 75-68
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
