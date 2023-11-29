The Colgate Raiders (3-3) square off against the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Binghamton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 266th.

The Bearcats' 74.3 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 66.7 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Binghamton has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.5.

At home, the Bearcats conceded 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.7.

Beyond the arc, Binghamton sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

