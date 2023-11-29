The Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) face the Colgate Raiders (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colgate vs. Binghamton matchup.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Binghamton has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Colgate is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Raiders games have hit the over just once this season.

