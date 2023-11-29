Wednesday's contest at Cotterell Court has the Colgate Raiders (3-3) squaring off against the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 win for Colgate, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Binghamton vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 71, Binghamton 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Colgate (-5.2)

Colgate (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Both Colgate and Binghamton are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Raiders are 1-5-0 and the Bearcats are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.1 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball.

Binghamton ranks 82nd in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 31.3 its opponents average.

Binghamton makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 31.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.8%.

Binghamton has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball), 1.6 more than the 10.7 it forces (286th in college basketball).

