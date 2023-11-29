Wednesday's game at Binghamton University Events Center has the Cornell Big Red (2-4) going head to head against the Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) at 6:07 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 victory for Cornell.

The Bearcats fell in their last game 74-72 against Furman on Saturday.

Binghamton vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 68, Binghamton 61

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats beat the No. 306-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, 73-65, on November 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Binghamton has the most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (five).

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 11 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

11 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Denai Bowman: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.5 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.5 FG% Ella Wanzer: 12.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

12.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Genevieve Coleman: 11.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Meghan Casey: 3.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats average 67.1 points per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (266th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

