Binghamton vs. Colgate November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) play the Colgate Raiders (1-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Cotterell Court. This contest will start at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Colgate Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Binghamton vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colgate Rank
|Colgate AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|34th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|224th
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|3rd
|18.1
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
