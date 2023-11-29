The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) play the Colgate Raiders (1-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Cotterell Court. This contest will start at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Information

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Binghamton vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 34th 78.1 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 71.5 224th 238th 30.9 Rebounds 31.9 171st 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.5 338th 3rd 18.1 Assists 11.6 300th 20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

