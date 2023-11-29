The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) play the Colgate Raiders (1-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Cotterell Court. This contest will start at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Game Information

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Binghamton vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank
34th 78.1 Points Scored 68.8 252nd
150th 69.3 Points Allowed 71.5 224th
238th 30.9 Rebounds 31.9 171st
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.5 338th
3rd 18.1 Assists 11.6 300th
20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

