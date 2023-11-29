The Colgate Raiders (3-3) take on the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Binghamton vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colgate -10.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

Binghamton's outings this season have a 143.4-point average over/under, 2.9 more points than this game's point total.

Binghamton is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Binghamton has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Bearcats have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Binghamton has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Binghamton vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 3 50% 63.8 138.1 66.7 135.8 145 Binghamton 4 66.7% 74.3 138.1 69.1 135.8 138

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The Bearcats' 74.3 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 66.7 the Raiders allow.

Binghamton is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Binghamton vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 3-3-0 0-0 1-5-0 Binghamton 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

Binghamton vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colgate Binghamton 14-2 Home Record 8-7 11-4 Away Record 5-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.