The Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cornell Big Red (2-4) at 6:07 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

TV: ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

The Big Red's 55.5 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bearcats give up.

The Bearcats record just 0.9 more points per game (67.1) than the Big Red give up (66.2).

When Binghamton puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 2-2.

Cornell is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

This year the Bearcats are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Big Red concede.

The Big Red's 37.2 shooting percentage is 8.2 lower than the Bearcats have conceded.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 11 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

11 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Denai Bowman: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.5 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.5 FG% Ella Wanzer: 12.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

12.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Genevieve Coleman: 11.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 51 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Meghan Casey: 3.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Binghamton Schedule