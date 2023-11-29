Should you bet on Blake Wheeler to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wheeler stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.