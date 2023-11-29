Should you bet on Blake Wheeler to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

