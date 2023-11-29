Will Braden Schneider Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 29?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Braden Schneider going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schneider stats and insights
- Schneider has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Schneider has zero points on the power play.
- Schneider averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schneider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.