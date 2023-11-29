New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broome County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Broome County, New York and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Broome County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sidney High School at Chenango Forks High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Binghamton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
