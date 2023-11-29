The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. James Madison Game Info

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 79th.

The Bulls' 70.5 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 80.5 the Dukes allow.

Buffalo has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 80.5 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo put up more points at home (82.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (84.1).

Beyond the arc, Buffalo made fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.0%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule