The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 79th.
  • The Bulls' 70.5 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 80.5 the Dukes allow.
  • Buffalo has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 80.5 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo put up more points at home (82.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (84.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Buffalo made fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.0%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Hofstra L 102-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Louisiana L 68-60 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

