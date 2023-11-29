How to Watch Buffalo vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 79th.
- The Bulls' 70.5 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 80.5 the Dukes allow.
- Buffalo has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 80.5 points.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo put up more points at home (82.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (84.1).
- Beyond the arc, Buffalo made fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.0%) than at home (34.9%) as well.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Hofstra
|L 102-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Louisiana
|L 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
