The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) hope to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the James Madison Dukes (6-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

ESPN+

Buffalo vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-22.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-22.5) 160.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Buffalo vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Buffalo has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

All of the Dukes games have hit the over this season.

