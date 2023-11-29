Wednesday's game between the James Madison Dukes (6-0) and Buffalo Bulls (1-5) at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 96-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored James Madison, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 96, Buffalo 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-31.2)

James Madison (-31.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.8

James Madison has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Buffalo is 1-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Dukes are 5-0-0 and the Bulls are 2-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls are being outscored by 13.5 points per game, with a -81 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (263rd in college basketball), and give up 84.0 per outing (351st in college basketball).

Buffalo grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.2 boards per game.

Buffalo hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) at a 29.2% rate (296th in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 per outing its opponents make, shooting 41.4% from deep.

Buffalo has committed 17.5 turnovers per game (362nd in college basketball), 7.3 more than the 10.2 it forces (304th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.