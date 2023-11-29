Buffalo vs. James Madison: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center as heavy, 22.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 162.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Buffalo vs. James Madison Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|James Madison
|-22.5
|162.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Buffalo has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 162.5 points.
- Buffalo's games this season have had an average of 154.5 points, eight fewer points than this game's total.
- Buffalo is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- James Madison has covered more often than Buffalo this season, tallying an ATS record of 4-1-0, compared to the 1-3-0 record of Buffalo.
Buffalo vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 162.5
|% of Games Over 162.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|James Madison
|2
|40%
|92
|162.5
|80.5
|164.5
|151.3
|Buffalo
|1
|25%
|70.5
|162.5
|84
|164.5
|146.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends
- The Bulls score an average of 70.5 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 80.5 the Dukes allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Buffalo vs. James Madison Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|James Madison
|4-1-0
|0-0
|5-0-0
|Buffalo
|1-3-0
|0-0
|2-2-0
Buffalo vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|James Madison
|Buffalo
|11-3
|Home Record
|11-4
|8-6
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|86.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.6
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.