The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center as heavy, 22.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 162.5.

Buffalo vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -22.5 162.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 162.5 points.

Buffalo's games this season have had an average of 154.5 points, eight fewer points than this game's total.

Buffalo is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison has covered more often than Buffalo this season, tallying an ATS record of 4-1-0, compared to the 1-3-0 record of Buffalo.

Buffalo vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 2 40% 92 162.5 80.5 164.5 151.3 Buffalo 1 25% 70.5 162.5 84 164.5 146.5

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls score an average of 70.5 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 80.5 the Dukes allow.

Buffalo vs. James Madison Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 4-1-0 0-0 5-0-0 Buffalo 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0

Buffalo vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Buffalo 11-3 Home Record 11-4 8-6 Away Record 3-9 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

